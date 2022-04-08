Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $298.03 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $269.31 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.83.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

