Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.67

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.67 and last traded at $111.54, with a volume of 48597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,786,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5,977.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 795,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26,938.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 706,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

