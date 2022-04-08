Vanilla Network Market Cap Hits $2.37 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00009718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $6,043.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.07 or 0.07576360 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,992.12 or 0.99913102 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

