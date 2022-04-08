Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

NYSE VAPO opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 156,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 0.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 172,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

