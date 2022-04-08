Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $68,070.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.46. 577,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,239. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.29. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.