Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after buying an additional 252,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 6,210.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.