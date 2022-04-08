Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Vera Bradley worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $69,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of VRA opened at $6.81 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

