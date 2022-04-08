Verge Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Verge has a total market cap of $183.45 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00264695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001361 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,501,687,988 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

