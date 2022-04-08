Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 242,268 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $7,410,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $220.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day moving average of $208.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.