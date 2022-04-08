Verity & Verity LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $303.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average is $360.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

