Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna Sells 562 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $275.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $277.66. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after purchasing an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,933 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

