Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $279.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the impact of the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta/Kaftrio’s launch was a significant milestone for Vertex as it addresses 90% of CF patients. New reimbursement agreements in ex-U.S. markets and label expansions to younger age groups in the United States are driving Trikafta/Kaftrio sales higher. Meanwhile, Vertex has a broad clinical non-CF pipeline across six disease areas that is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2022. Vertex faces only minimal competition in its core CF franchise. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. There are concerns around competitor CF data in 2022. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Shares of VRTX opened at $275.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.53 and its 200 day moving average is $215.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $277.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,605 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

