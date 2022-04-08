Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 378 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 189.33%.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

TC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.