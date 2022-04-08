Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 16,647 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 288,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,282,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,508 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.