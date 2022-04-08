Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $22,738.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00259807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001369 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.