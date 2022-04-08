Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading Down 5.1%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 3,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.
In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,347 shares of company stock worth $183,608 over the last ninety days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,593,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.