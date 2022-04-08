Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading Down 5.1%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 3,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,347 shares of company stock worth $183,608 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,593,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.