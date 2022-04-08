VIG (VIG) Trading 24.6% Lower This Week

VIG (VIG) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $684,592.26 and approximately $374.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,408,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

