VIMworld 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $635,382.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $20.74 million and $635,382.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

