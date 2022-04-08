Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,256,625 shares of company stock valued at $59,667,651 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.