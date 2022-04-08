Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 250 ($3.28).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VMUK. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.99).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 166.55 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.75. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87).

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,278.69).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

