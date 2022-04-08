Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $23.94. Approximately 601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

