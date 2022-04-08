Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 135,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 183,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 97,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

