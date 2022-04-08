Visa (NYSE:V) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on V. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

V opened at $216.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average is $216.30. The stock has a market cap of $413.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

