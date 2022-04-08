Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $58.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

VSTO stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $1,912,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

