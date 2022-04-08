VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,894,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 145,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,600,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 745,095 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 65,346 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.