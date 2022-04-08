Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.96

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 124499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -25.37%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,407,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,061,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 247,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

