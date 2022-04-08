Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

VIVHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.76) to €13.40 ($14.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.38) to €14.10 ($15.49) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of VIVHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

