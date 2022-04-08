Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Down to $10.46

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.09. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1,858 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

