Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. Vontier has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

