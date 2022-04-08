Voyager Token Hits Market Cap of $436.97 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003705 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $436.97 million and $9.97 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00036127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00106021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

