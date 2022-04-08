Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

VMC stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

