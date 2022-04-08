Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $371,684,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

