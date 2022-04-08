Warburg Research Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €43.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €43.40 ($47.69) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Grenke in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Grenke stock opened at €26.10 ($28.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a fifty-two week high of €40.25 ($44.23).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

