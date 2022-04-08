Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to post sales of $47.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.34 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $69.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $208.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $215.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $227.14 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $235.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 2,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $27.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 357.89%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

