Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to post sales of $47.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.34 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $69.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $208.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $215.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $227.14 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $235.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
NYSE:WRE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 2,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $27.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 357.89%.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.