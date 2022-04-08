Waxman Industries (OTCMKTS:WXMN) Stock Price Down 47.4%

Waxman Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXMN – Get Rating) dropped 47.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

About Waxman Industries (OTCMKTS:WXMN)

Waxman Industries, Inc designs, develops, and distributes surface protection and floor care products, and other home improvement and hardware products. The company's floor care and surface protection products include furniture sliders, felt pads, furniture tips and glides, bumpers, gripper pads, caster and cups, and door stops; shower heads and accessories; and plumping products comprise sink and faucet repair products, water leak detection products, toilet repair products, plungers, drain cleaning and repair products, water supply repair products, and hose and pipe repair products.

