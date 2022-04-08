Waxman Industries (OTCMKTS:WXMN) Stock Price Down 47.4%

Waxman Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXMN – Get Rating) dropped 47.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.
About Waxman Industries (OTCMKTS:WXMN)
