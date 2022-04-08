WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Trading Down 1.8%

WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 271,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 766,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a market capitalization of C$67.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.
WeedMD Company Profile (CVE:WMD)
