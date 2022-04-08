WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

