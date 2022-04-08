Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Werner Enterprises traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 11653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 184,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

