West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.32

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.32 and traded as low as $25.83. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 16,206 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $432.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.