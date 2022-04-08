Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a current ratio of 534.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,392,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 338,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 113,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

