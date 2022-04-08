Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $37.90 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

