Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) PT Raised to GBX 3,900 at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 3,900 ($51.15) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPM opened at GBX 3,630 ($47.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,634.50 ($34.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,860 ($50.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 28.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,406.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,158.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

