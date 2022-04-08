William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.57). William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,125 shares of company stock valued at $66,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 581,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.