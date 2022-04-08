William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

