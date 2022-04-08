William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Thryv in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $952.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. Thryv has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,430,080 shares of company stock worth $44,244,233 in the last 90 days. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

