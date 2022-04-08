Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 17,426 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.55. 177,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

