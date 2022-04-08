Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.69

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.69 and traded as high as C$38.81. Winpak shares last traded at C$38.60, with a volume of 25,966 shares.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Winpak from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Winpak alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$351.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.5100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.