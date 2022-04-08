Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,378,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 16,028.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 206,923 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $13,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.02. 395,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,129. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

