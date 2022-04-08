Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nyxoah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

NYXH stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

