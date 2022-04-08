Xebec Adsorption Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Cormark has a “Reduce” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target for the company. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$331.10 million and a PE ratio of -13.99. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

